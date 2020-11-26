On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Sherfield’s 3-pointer lifts Nevada over Nebraska 69-66

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 4:49 pm
< a min read
      

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Grant Sherfield hit a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining to lift Nevada to a 69-66 victory over Nebraska on Thursday.

Sherfield, a Wichita State transfer, tied it with two free throws with 43 seconds left then made the long 3-pointer following a steal by Brown transfer Desmond Cambridge. Dalano Banton missed a 3-point try as time ran out.

Sherfield scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half while Cambridge had 16 of his 18 points in the first half, including a run of 13 straight points that helped put Nevada (2-0) up 35-29 at the break.

Nebraska (1-1) rallied to take a 10-point edge in the second half after a 14-2 run with seven points from Kobe Webster. But after that run ended Nevada responded with a 17-3 surge, including all eight of K.J. Hymes’ points, to lead 62-58 with 3 1/2 minutes to go.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Banton finished with 18 points, Teddy Allen had 17 points plus five of Nebraska’s 12 steals. Webster added 13 points for the Cornhuskers, who shot only 29% and were just 9 of 41 from the arc but scored 20 points off 21 turnovers.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need