SHSU goes for first win vs Arlington Baptist

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Arlington Baptist vs. Sam Houston State (0-3)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston State Bearkats are set to battle the Patriots of Arlington Baptist. Sam Houston State lost 86-55 to Boise State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Zach Nutall has averaged 24 points this year for Sam Houston State. Demarkus Lampley is also a big contributor, with eight points per game.FEATHERY NUTALL: Through three games, Sam Houston State’s Zach Nutall has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 88.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston State went 3-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bearkats scored 74.6 points per contest across those seven games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

