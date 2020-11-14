On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Sinner earns first ATP title after winning Sofia Open

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 2:05 pm
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Italian player Jannik Sinner earned his maiden ATP title after beating Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the Sofia Open final on Saturday.

At 19, Sinner became the youngest man to capture an ATP title in more than 12 years, after Kei Nishikori, then 18, in 2008 at Delray Beach. Sinner is the youngest player in the top 100, and will crack the top 40 for the first time in the rankings update on Monday.

“It is special,” Sinner said. “Playing finals like this, 7-6 in the third … is always tough. But when you win, it is an even better win than winning 6-1 6-1.”

Pospisil was also trying to win his maiden title but the Canadian lost a second final this year beside the Open Sud de France in February.

Sinner dictated rallies to earn an early break and won the first set on an ace.

He started the second set with another break but lapsed into errors and Pospisil evened the set score.

The deciding set was tight, and Sinner was decisive on serve returns for two mini breaks in the tiebreaker.

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

