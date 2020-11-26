On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

SIUE pays visit to Youngstown St.

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
< a min read
      

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-1) vs. Youngstown State (0-0)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 89-52 at Saint Louis on Wednesday. Youngstown State went 18-15 last year and finished fourth in the Horizon.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Cougars gave up 77.5 points per game while scoring 61.5 per contest. Youngstown State went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 66.1 points and allowing 68.9 per game in the process.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need