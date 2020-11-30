Trending:
SMU 91, Texas A&M-CC 54

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 10:05 pm
TEXAS A&M-CC (1-2)

Francois 4-9 0-2 8, Browne 3-6 1-1 8, Fryer 1-5 3-3 5, M.Smith 2-6 2-2 7, White 2-8 2-4 6, Hairston 3-13 0-0 8, Bertain 1-6 2-2 5, Coates 1-2 0-0 2, Lampkins 2-6 0-0 5, P.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Laku 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 10-14 54.

SMU (2-0)

Chargois 2-4 7-7 12, Hunt 8-11 2-3 19, Jasey 3-7 0-0 6, Bandoumel 6-10 2-2 17, K.Davis 5-12 0-0 11, McNeill 1-5 2-2 5, Douglas 1-3 0-0 2, C.Smith 4-6 0-0 11, Young 2-2 2-4 6, Tabor 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-63 15-18 91.

Halftime_SMU 47-22. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 6-29 (Hairston 2-9, Browne 1-2, M.Smith 1-4, Lampkins 1-5, Bertain 1-6, Coates 0-1, Fryer 0-2), SMU 10-23 (C.Smith 3-5, Bandoumel 3-6, Hunt 1-1, Chargois 1-2, K.Davis 1-3, McNeill 1-4, Douglas 0-2). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 23 (Browne, White 4), SMU 42 (Chargois 11). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 14 (Francois 4), SMU 26 (K.Davis 11). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 20, SMU 9.

