Soccer player Sakho gets WADA settlement in defamation case

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 11:18 am
LONDON (AP) — France defender Mamadou Sakho won a financial settlement and apology from the World Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday for defamation arising from his doping case in 2016 that was later dropped.

Sakho, 30, who is now with Crystal Palace but was then playing for Liverpool, was suspended by UEFA while it investigated a suspected positive test after a Europa League game. He missed the 2016 Europa League final and was not selected for the European Championship by host France.

However, UEFA later closed the investigation and said the substance higenamine — found in weight-loss supplements — was not specifically on WADA’s prohibited list.

Sakho had sought a reported 16.7 million pounds ($21.7 million) at a London court in damages from WADA for its comments about the case.

“WADA confirms that it has settled the dispute with Mr. Sakho,” the agency said in a statement that did not disclose the amount. “There has been no admission of liability.”

Sakho moved from Liverpool to Palace in 2017.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

