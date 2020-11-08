Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Sounders jump to 2nd in West, beat Earthquakes 4-1

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 8:59 pm
1 min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz scored two minutes apart early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 on Sunday in the MLS regular season finale for both teams.

Seattle’s victory combined with Portland’s draw against LAFC vaulted the Sounders (11-5-6, 39 points) into second place in the final Western Conference standings. Seattle will face No. 7 seed LAFC in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs later this month in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference final.

After a scoreless first half, Lodeiro found himself free off a scramble inside the penalty area and his left-footed shot beat JT Marcinkowski in the 52nd minute.

Moments later, Ruidiaz’s deflected shot from the top of the penalty area beat Marcinkowski for a 2-0 Seattle lead. It was the 12th goal of the season for Ruidiaz.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Marcos López scored in the 57th minute for San Jose (8-9-6, 30 points) on a curling free kick near the end line. But Jordan Morris restored the two-goal advantage pouncing on a defensive mistake by the Earthquakes and scoring in the 74th minute. It was Morris’ 10th goal of the season.

Seattle added an own goal late in the match for the final margin.

San Jose had already clinched a playoff spot and needed a victory and a lot of help to avoid being the No. 8 seed. The Earthquakes will open the playoffs against No. 1 seed Sporting Kansas City.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Students’ nonprofit increases Veterans’ access to telehealth