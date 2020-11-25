South Florida 94, Florida College 84

FLORIDA COLLEGE (0-0)
S.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Cleveland 4-12 3-3 12, Perry 12-18 3-4 28, Simpson 6-15 2-2 16, Smith 3-8 0-0 9, Doakes 3-7 0-0 9, Chong 1-3 0-0 3, Meci 2-2 1-1 5, Wynn 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-67 9-10 84.
SOUTH FLORIDA (0-0)
Durr 4-10 3-4 11, Oduro 3-5 0-0 6, Collins 6-10 4-6 17, Murphy 2-9 1-2 5, J.Brown 6-11 0-0 15, Chaplin 5-7 2-2 14, Williams 3-5 2-2 9, Tchewa 3-5 2-2 8, Yetna 3-3 1-2 9, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Calleja 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 15-20 94.
Halftime_Florida College 46-42. 3-Point Goals_Florida College 11-33 (Doakes 3-6, Smith 3-7, Simpson 2-6, Chong 1-3, Perry 1-3, Cleveland 1-7, Wynn 0-1), South Florida 9-24 (J.Brown 3-7, Yetna 2-2, Chaplin 2-4, Collins 1-3, Williams 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Calleja 0-1, Durr 0-1, Oduro 0-2). Fouled Out_S.Brown. Rebounds_Florida College 18 (Simpson 5), South Florida 36 (Chaplin 7). Assists_Florida College 20 (Cleveland 7), South Florida 17 (Murphy 7). Total Fouls_Florida College 15, South Florida 12.
