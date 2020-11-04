On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Southampton striker Ings out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 9:25 am
1 min read
      

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton striker Danny Ings needs knee surgery and will be sidelined for at least one month, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Ings came off late in the Saints’ 4-3 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. He had earlier scored his fifth goal of the season.

“It could have been much worse, but at the moment he’s out for maybe 4-6 weeks,” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said in the club statement. “It’s a small surgery but a necessary one.”

The surgery is scheduled for Thursday.

        Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ings clutched his left knee after a challenge by Villa substitute Trezeguet. A scan showed damage to his meniscus, Hasenhüttl said Wednesday at a news conference ahead of Friday’s match against Newcastle.

The knee was swollen and painful when Ings tried jogging on Tuesday, Hasenhüttl said.

Ings has been slowed by knee injuries in the past, but Hasenhüttl said this problem is unrelated.

Ings had a career-best 22 goals last season and was a substitute for Gareth Southgate in England’s 1-0 win over Iceland in the Nations League on Sept. 5. He scored in England’s 3-0 victory over Wales this month.

Southampton is fifth in the Premier League with 13 points after seven games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIST scientists are researching how to accurately measure safe levels of glyphosate in oat products