On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Southern Wesleyan 82, SC-Upstate 72

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 6:28 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN WESLEYAN (0-0)

Davis 5-7 2-3 12, S.Smith 3-5 1-2 7, Addie 7-16 3-5 21, Dunlap 3-7 7-7 15, Lowery 5-13 4-8 17, Hunter 2-5 4-5 10, Ferrell 0-0 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 21-30 82.

SC-UPSTATE (0-0)

K.Smith 3-3 0-0 6, Zink 3-7 3-4 9, Hammond 6-14 0-2 13, White 4-8 1-2 10, Mozone 7-15 0-0 17, Goodloe 2-3 1-2 5, Hodge 3-7 2-2 10, Jernigan 0-4 0-0 0, Aldrich 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 7-12 72.

Halftime_Southern Wesleyan 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Southern Wesleyan 11-28 (Addie 4-9, Lowery 3-9, Dunlap 2-4, Hunter 2-5, J.Smith 0-1), SC-Upstate 7-24 (Mozone 3-9, Hodge 2-6, White 1-3, Hammond 1-4, Goodloe 0-1, Jernigan 0-1). Fouled Out_Hodge. Rebounds_Southern Wesleyan 35 (S.Smith 9), SC-Upstate 25 (Zink 6). Assists_Southern Wesleyan 16 (Dunlap 5), SC-Upstate 14 (White 6). Total Fouls_Southern Wesleyan 12, SC-Upstate 20. A_40 (878).

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need