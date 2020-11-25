Southern Wesleyan 82, SC-Upstate 72

SOUTHERN WESLEYAN (0-0)
Davis 5-7 2-3 12, S.Smith 3-5 1-2 7, Addie 7-16 3-5 21, Dunlap 3-7 7-7 15, Lowery 5-13 4-8 17, Hunter 2-5 4-5 10, Ferrell 0-0 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 21-30 82.
SC-UPSTATE (0-0)
K.Smith 3-3 0-0 6, Zink 3-7 3-4 9, Hammond 6-14 0-2 13, White 4-8 1-2 10, Mozone 7-15 0-0 17, Goodloe 2-3 1-2 5, Hodge 3-7 2-2 10, Jernigan 0-4 0-0 0, Aldrich 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 7-12 72.
Halftime_Southern Wesleyan 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Southern Wesleyan 11-28 (Addie 4-9, Lowery 3-9, Dunlap 2-4, Hunter 2-5, J.Smith 0-1), SC-Upstate 7-24 (Mozone 3-9, Hodge 2-6, White 1-3, Hammond 1-4, Goodloe 0-1, Jernigan 0-1). Fouled Out_Hodge. Rebounds_Southern Wesleyan 35 (S.Smith 9), SC-Upstate 25 (Zink 6). Assists_Southern Wesleyan 16 (Dunlap 5), SC-Upstate 14 (White 6). Total Fouls_Southern Wesleyan 12, SC-Upstate 20. A_40 (878).
