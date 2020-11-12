On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Spanish club Celta Vigo hires Eduardo Coudet as coach

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 7:39 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo hired Eduardo Coudet as coach on Thursday on a contract set to last until the end of next season.

The Argentine coach replaces Óscar García, who was fired on Monday following the team’s poor start to the season. With only one win in nine matches, Celta is only just outside the Spanish league’s relegation zone.

Coudet had been coaching Brazilian club Internacional. He previously coached Argentine clubs Rosario Central and Racing, as well as Tijuana in Mexico. He played for Celta in 2002.

García had extended his contract with Celta after helping the club avoid relegation last season. He was the first coach to lose his job this season in the Spanish league.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

Celta’s next league match is at Sevilla on Nov. 21.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery