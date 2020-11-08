Sporting Kansas City 2, Real Salt Lake 0

|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Shelton, 5, 45th+1 minute.
Second half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Hurtado, 5 (Lindsey), 48th.
Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; Real Salt Lake, David Ochoa, Zac MacMath.
Yellow Cards_Martins, Sporting Kansas City, 39th; Russell, Sporting Kansas City, 87th.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Mike Rottersman, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
___
Lineups
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec, Winston Reid; Gianluca Busio (Felipe Hernandez, 79th), Roger Espinoza, Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Erik Hurtado, 46th), Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton.
Real Salt Lake_David Ochoa; Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha (Justen Glad, 63rd), Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia; Maikel Chang, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz (Nick Besler, 63rd); Corey Baird, Justin Meram (Douglas Martinez, 63rd).
