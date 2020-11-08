Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Sporting KC grabs West’s top seed, blanking Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Khiry Shelton and Erik Hurtado sandwiched a pair of goals around intermission and Sporting KC beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 in the snow on Sunday night.

Sporting KC (12-6-3) clinched the top seed in the MLS Western Conference with the win. The club enters the postseason having won six of eight.

Shelton scored in a scrum at the 45th minute off a corner kick when the ball ricocheted off a pair of Real Salt Lake (5-10-7) defenders before entering the net.

After halftime, Hurtado beat sliding keeper David Ochoa, who extended beyond the net at the 48th minute.

        Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Students’ nonprofit increases Veterans’ access to telehealth