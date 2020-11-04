Sports on TV

|Adv07
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, November 9
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: TBA
ESPN2 — Playoff: TBA
ESPN — New England at NY Jets —
|Tuesday, November 10
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Alphas, San Antonio
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent State at Bowling Green
ESPN — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
ESPN2 — Playoff: TBA
FS1 — RL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia —
|Wednesday, November 11
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, San Antonio
ESPN — Toledo at Western Michigan
ESPNU — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Playoff: TBA
FS1 — RL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia —
|Thursday, November 12
|AUTO RACING
|2:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
ESPN2 — Playoff: TBA
FOX — Indianapolis at Tennessee
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:45 a.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia
FS1 — International Friendly: United States at Wales
ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia —
|Friday, November 13
|AUTO RACING
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
ESPN — East Carolina at Cincinnati
FS1 — Utah at UCLA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — TBA
NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open —
|Saturday, November 14
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
NBC — 12 Hours of Sebring: From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.
ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
ESPN — Top Rank
ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College OR Miami at Virginia Tech OR Indiana at Michigan State
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina OR Notre Dame at Boston College
ESPN — Georgia at Missouri
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Boston College OR Miami at Virginia Tech OR Indiana at Michigan State
ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Troy
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College OR Miami at Virginia Tech
ESPN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Colorado at Stanford OR Memphis at Navy
ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford OR Memphis at Navy
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State
CBS — Alabama at Louisiana State
ESPN — Arkansas at Florida
ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa
ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida
ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan
ACCN — Florida State at North Carolina State
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
FOX — TBA
ESPN2 — California at Arizona State OR Oregon at Washington State
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
ESPN2 — TBA
NBCSN — FASL: Birmingham City at Aston Villa
|SWIMMING
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped) —
|Sunday, November 15
|AUTO RACING
|5:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
NBCSN — FIM Moto GP: Valencia, Spain
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — ACC Tournament: TBA, Championship
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana State at Alabama
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
NBC — Baltimore at New England
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: England at Belgium
NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped) —
