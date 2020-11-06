Sports on TV

Adv07 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 9 KBO BASEBALL 4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — New England at NY Jets

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds —

Tuesday, November 10 AMERICAN FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Alphas, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent State at Bowling Green

8 p.m.

ESPN — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

KBO BASEBALL 4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2

RUGBY 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — RL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday))

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds —

Wednesday, November 11 AMERICAN FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Toledo at Western Michigan

ESPNU — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

GOLF 12 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

KBO BASEBALL 4:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 3

RUGBY 4 a.m.

FS1 — RL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2 —

Thursday, November 12 AUTO RACING 2:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

6:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State

GOLF 1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

KBO BASEBALL 4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 3

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 4 (if necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX — Indianapolis at Tennessee

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:45 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: United States at Wales

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4 —

Friday, November 13 AUTO RACING 2:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — East Carolina at Cincinnati

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas

GOLF 1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

KBO BASEBALL 4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 4 (if necessary)

SWIMMING 10 a.m.

NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2 —

Saturday, November 14 AUTO RACING 3:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

10 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

3 p.m.

NBC — 12 Hours of Sebring: From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

5:05 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

BOXING 10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College OR Miami at Virginia Tech OR Indiana at Michigan State

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina OR Notre Dame at Boston College

ESPN — Georgia at Missouri

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Boston College OR Miami at Virginia Tech OR Indiana at Michigan State

ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Troy

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College OR Miami at Virginia Tech

ESPN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Colorado at Stanford OR Memphis at Navy

ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford OR Memphis at Navy

FOX — TBA

4 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State

6 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Louisiana State

7 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Florida

ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa

ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan

ACCN — Florida State at North Carolina State

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — California at Arizona State OR Oregon at Washington State

GOLF 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

KBO BASEBALL 3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 8 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Birmingham City at Aston Villa

SWIMMING 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final —

Sunday, November 15 AUTO RACING 5:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIM Moto GP: Valencia, Spain

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — ACC Tournament: TBA, Championship

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana State at Alabama

GOLF 10 a.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING 12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA Nations League: England at Belgium

SWIMMING 3 p.m.

NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin —

