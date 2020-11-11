Sports on TV

|Adv14
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, November 16
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Weiner Neustädter Stadion, Weiner Neustadt, Austria —
|Tuesday, November 17
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, San Antonio
ESPNU — Akron at Kent State
ESPN — Ohio at Miami (Ohio)
GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, First Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia —
|Wednesday, November 18
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, San Antonio
NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show
ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan
ESPNU — Northern Illinois at Ball State
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta a España: Ceratizit Challenge – Women’s Race (taped)
GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
ESPN — The 2020 NBA Draft
NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft
FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Poland —
|Thursday, November 19
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Ring City USA: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Tulsa
GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
FOX — Arizona at Seattle
NFLN — Arizona at Seattle —
|Friday, November 20
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville
CBSSN — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic
FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force
ESPN — UCLA at Oregon
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA —
|Saturday, November 21
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)
ABC — Clemson at Florida State
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas
FS1 — TBA
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama
FOX — TBA
SECN — Kentucky at Alabama
ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
ESPNU — Navy at South Florida
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ESPN2 — Arizona State at Colorado
ESPN — Southern California at Utah
NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez (Flyweights), Las Vegas
NBCSN — Premiership: TBA
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur —
|Sunday, November 22
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA —
