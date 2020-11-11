On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 11:40 am
4 min read
      
Adv14
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, November 16
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Weiner Neustädter Stadion, Weiner Neustadt, Austria —

Tuesday, November 17
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Akron at Kent State

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.
8 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio at Miami (Ohio)

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, First Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

RUGBY
4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia —

Wednesday, November 18
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, San Antonio

AUTO RACING
8 p.m.

NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan

ESPNU — Northern Illinois at Ball State

        Read more Sports News news.
CYCLING
1 p.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta a España: Ceratizit Challenge – Women’s Race (taped)

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

2 a.m (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — The 2020 NBA Draft

NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft

RUGBY
4 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Poland —

Thursday, November 19
BOXING
9 p.m.

NBCSN — Ring City USA: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Tulsa

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Seattle

NFLN — Arizona at Seattle —

Friday, November 20
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Oregon

GOLF
5 a.m

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA —

Saturday, November 21
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida State

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

CBS — TBA

ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama

FOX — TBA

SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

ESPNU — Navy at South Florida

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona State at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern California at Utah

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF
5 a.m

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez (Flyweights), Las Vegas

RUGBY
12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: TBA

SKIING
12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur —

Sunday, November 22
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF
5 a.m

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA —

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday