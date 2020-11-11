Sports on TV

Adv14 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 16 NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Weiner Neustädter Stadion, Weiner Neustadt, Austria —

Tuesday, November 17 AMERICAN FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Akron at Kent State

8 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio at Miami (Ohio)

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, First Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

RUGBY 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia —

Wednesday, November 18 AMERICAN FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, San Antonio

AUTO RACING 8 p.m.

NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan

ESPNU — Northern Illinois at Ball State

CYCLING 1 p.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta a España: Ceratizit Challenge – Women’s Race (taped)

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

2 a.m (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — The 2020 NBA Draft

NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft

RUGBY 4 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Poland —

Thursday, November 19 BOXING 9 p.m.

NBCSN — Ring City USA: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Tulsa

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Seattle

NFLN — Arizona at Seattle —

Friday, November 20 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Oregon

GOLF 5 a.m

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA —

Saturday, November 21 AUTO RACING 2 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida State

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

CBS — TBA

ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama

FOX — TBA

SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

ESPNU — Navy at South Florida

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona State at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern California at Utah

FIGURE SKATING 4 p.m.

NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF 5 a.m

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez (Flyweights), Las Vegas

RUGBY 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: TBA

SKIING 12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur —

Sunday, November 22 FIGURE SKATING 4 p.m.

NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF 5 a.m

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA —

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.