Sports on TV

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Adv28
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, November 30
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Saint Joseph’s at Villanova
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: North Carolina vs. Nevada (Las Vegas), Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at Xavier
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — UM Kansas City at Kansas State
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Stanford vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Philadelphia
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Leicester City
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United —
|Tuesday, December 1
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Uncasville, Conn.
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.
FS1 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
FS1 — Oklahoma State at Marquette
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
|GOLF
|3 a.m. (Wednesday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round,
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
|9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: TBD, Semifinal —
|Wednesday, December 2
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: TBD, Championship, San Antonio
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Xavier
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
|10 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|GOLF
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
|9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: TBD, Semifinal —
|Thursday, December 3
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Ring City USA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Temple at Villanova
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)
|6 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:20 p.m.
FOX — Dallas at Baltimore
NFLN — Dallas at Baltimore
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —
|Friday, December 4
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Kennesaw State at Creighton
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Louisville vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at Southern California
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Arizona State at Notre Dame
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)
|6 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
|SKIING
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped) —
|Saturday, December 5
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina State at Connecticut
|1 p.m.
CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
|3:30 p.m.
CBS — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|RUGBY
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps
|SKIING
|12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
|9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
|6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona —
|Sunday, December 6
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Sacred Heart at St. John’s
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Villanova at Texas
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Grambling State at Texas Tech
FS1 — Northern Kentucky at Butler
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Xavier at Cincinnati
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Georgetown
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia Tech
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — DePaul at Iowa State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: TBA
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
|4 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Denver at Kansas City
|RUGBY
|1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona
|6:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
|9:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
|11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: TBD —
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments