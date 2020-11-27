Sports on TV

On Air: Leaders & Legends
By The Associated Press
November 27, 2020 11:30 am
5 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, November 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

5 p.m.

FS1 — Saint Joseph’s at Villanova

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: North Carolina vs. Nevada (Las Vegas), Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at Xavier

8 p.m.

ESPNU — UM Kansas City at Kansas State

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Stanford vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Leicester City

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United —

Tuesday, December 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.

FS1 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

FS1 — Oklahoma State at Marquette

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

GOLF
3 a.m. (Wednesday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round,

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: TBD, Semifinal —

Wednesday, December 2
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: TBD, Championship, San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Xavier

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

GOLF
4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: TBD, Semifinal —

Thursday, December 3
BOXING
9 p.m.

NBCSN — Ring City USA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

FS1 — Temple at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at Baltimore

NFLN — Dallas at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —

Friday, December 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.

FS1 — Kennesaw State at Creighton

7 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Louisville vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Southern California

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Arizona State at Notre Dame

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

SKIING
1 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped) —

Saturday, December 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina State at Connecticut

1 p.m.

CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

CBS — TBA

FS1 — TBA

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps

SKIING
12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona —

Sunday, December 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

FS1 — Sacred Heart at St. John’s

1 p.m.

ESPN — Villanova at Texas

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Grambling State at Texas Tech

FS1 — Northern Kentucky at Butler

3 p.m.

ESPN — Xavier at Cincinnati

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Georgetown

5 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — DePaul at Iowa State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: TBA

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Denver at Kansas City

RUGBY
1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester

SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona

6:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: TBD —

