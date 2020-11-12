On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Spurs promote Mitch Johnson to replace departed Tim Duncan

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 4:59 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have promoted assistant coach Mitch Johnson to fill the position vacated by former star Tim Duncan.

Duncan, the Spurs’ all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots — and the only player to be on all five of San Antonio’s NBA championship teams — joined the team as an assistant coach in July 2019. He had worked off and on the previous three seasons with San Antonio’s post players following his retirement.

Duncan was not expected to be a longtime assistant for Gregg Popovich, who still has Will Hardy, Becky Hammon and Chip Engelland as veteran assistants, along with newly promoted Darius Songaila.

Johnson was named an assistant coach with the Spurs last year after three seasons as an assistant coach for the Austin Spurs, the team’s G League affiliate, whom he helped guide to the 2018 championship.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Songaila has spent three years with the Spurs, spending last season as a player development assistant.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery