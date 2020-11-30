On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

St. Joe’s looks to knock off No. 12 Nova

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:45 pm
< a min read
      

Saint Joseph’s (0-2) vs. No. 12 Villanova (2-1)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Villanova looks to give Saint Joseph’s its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Saint Joseph’s’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 17 Rhode Island Rams 78-48 on Feb. 27, 2018. Villanova lost 81-73 in overtime to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Caleb Daniels and Jermaine Samuels have collectively scored 48 percent of all Wildcats points this season.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor Funk has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s as a team has made 12.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need