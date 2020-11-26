St. John’s 82, La Salle 65

LA SALLE (0-1)
Kimbrough 2-2 0-0 4, Beatty 2-8 0-2 5, Clark 1-7 1-2 3, Ray 3-5 5-7 12, Spencer 0-4 1-2 1, Hikim 4-10 6-6 14, Kenney 2-9 4-7 10, Brickus 5-6 0-0 11, C.Moore 1-2 0-0 3, Stone 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 17-26 65.
ST. JOHN’S (2-0)
I.Moore 3-8 3-4 9, Roberts 2-3 0-0 4, Alexander 2-7 4-4 8, Williams 4-10 4-6 13, Cole 6-14 6-6 19, Addae-Wusu 4-7 1-2 10, Earlington 5-8 2-2 14, Toro 1-1 0-0 2, McGriff 1-3 0-0 3, Caraher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 20-24 82.
Halftime_St. John’s 34-28. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 6-23 (Kenney 2-6, Brickus 1-1, C.Moore 1-2, Ray 1-2, Beatty 1-5, Spencer 0-3, Clark 0-4), St. John’s 6-18 (Earlington 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Williams 1-2, Addae-Wusu 1-3, Cole 1-7, Caraher 0-1, I.Moore 0-1). Rebounds_La Salle 33 (Ray, Spencer 6), St. John’s 35 (I.Moore 7). Assists_La Salle 10 (Spencer, Hikim 3), St. John’s 17 (Alexander, Cole 4). Total Fouls_La Salle 22, St. John’s 23.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments