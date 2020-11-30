Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

St. John’s 97, Boston College 93

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 8:25 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON COLLEGE (1-2)

Felder 7-9 1-4 18, Mitchell 2-4 0-1 5, Ashton-Langford 4-8 4-7 13, Heath 5-12 0-0 13, Tabbs 8-15 6-6 23, Kelly 3-5 4-4 11, Langford 1-1 2-2 4, Scott 2-5 1-2 6, Kraljevic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 18-26 93.

ST. JOHN’S (3-0)

Moore 3-5 1-2 7, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, Alexander 7-11 2-2 18, G.Williams 5-6 7-10 17, Cole 4-10 0-0 8, Champagnie 11-20 5-5 29, Addae-Wusu 2-3 4-5 9, Earlington 3-10 0-0 6, Toro 0-2 0-0 0, McGriff 0-0 1-2 1, Caraher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 20-26 97.

Halftime_St. John’s 52-40. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 11-28 (Felder 3-5, Heath 3-7, Kelly 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Scott 1-3, Ashton-Langford 1-4, Tabbs 1-4, Kraljevic 0-1), St. John’s 5-14 (Alexander 2-3, Champagnie 2-5, Addae-Wusu 1-1, Earlington 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Cole 0-3). Fouled Out_Ashton-Langford, Moore, Cole, Addae-Wusu. Rebounds_Boston College 27 (Mitchell 8), St. John’s 35 (Champagnie 10). Assists_Boston College 13 (Ashton-Langford 4), St. John’s 22 (G.Williams, Addae-Wusu 6). Total Fouls_Boston College 23, St. John’s 25.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor