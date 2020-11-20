On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Stafford, Bridgewater both questionable for Lions-Panthers

By The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 6:06 pm
1 min read
      

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford and Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater are both questionable for Sunday’s game between the Lions and Panthers — and aside from those two quarterbacks, several other players are dealing with injuries for the two teams.

Running back D’Andre Swift (concussion) and receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) were ruled out for Detroit on Friday. Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is also missing this weekend’s game.

Stafford, who has been dealing with a right thumb injury, was limited in practice Friday. Bridgewater was also limited with a right knee sprain, and coach Matt Rhule said he would be a game-time decision. If Bridgewater can’t play, either Will Grier or P.J. Walker would start at quarterback. Rhule said he hadn’t decided who yet.

Bridgewater was hurt in his team’s loss to Tampa Bay last weekend.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

McCaffrey will miss his second straight game, and tackle Russell Okung is doubtful for Carolina after missing the past two games with a calf injury. Cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) and guard John Miller (ankle) are doubtful as well.

Stafford was able to finish Detroit’s win over Washington last weekend. He missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Swift is coming off an impressive game in which he had 81 yards rushing and 68 receiving, but the rookie won’t be able to build on that right away.

Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson (toe) was a full participant in practice Friday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru