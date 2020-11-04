Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Stars standouts Seguin, Bishop facing 5-month surgery rehabs

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 11:45 am
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin will need about five months of rehabilitation and recovery after surgery to repair the torn labrum in his hip that he played with during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Goaltender Ben Bishop is facing a similar recovery time following his second knee surgery.

The Stars said Seguin had surgery Monday in New York. Bishop had surgery Oct. 21 in Missouri to repair torn meniscus in his right knee, about five months after a previous procedure.

Seguin led the team with 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) in the regular season. The six-time All-Star had two goals and 11 assists in 26 playoff games, with no goals and six assists the last 15 games.

        Insight by Red Hat: Federal technology experts examine why establishing an organizational culture around outcomes, with DevSecOps supporting them, is crucial in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bishop didn’t play after a first-round playoff game against Colorado on Aug. 31 because he never fully recovered from a previous knee surgery in May during the season’s 4 1/2-month pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bishop has three years left on his $29.5 million, six-year contract.

The Stars last month re-signed goalie Anton Khudobin, who had become a free agent, to new a $10 million, three-year contract.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIST scientists are researching how to accurately measure safe levels of glyphosate in oat products