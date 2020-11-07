On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Steelers add newly acquired LB Williamson, cut Wisniewski

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 4:20 pm
1 min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers added newly acquired linebacker Avery Williamson to their 53-man roster on Saturday while releasing veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.

Pittsburgh got Williamson in a trade with the New York Jets on Monday, a move designed to provide roster depth at a position decimated by injuries to starter Devin Bush and backup Ulysses Gilbert. Williamson, however, is likely to be inactive for Sunday’s visit to Dallas after missing practice this week due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. The Steelers also added linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the roster. Elliott likely will see action on special teams against the Cowboys.

The decision to cut Wisnieski ends a brief homecoming for the Pittsburgh native. The Steelers signed Wisniewski to a two-year deal in March. He suffered a pectoral injury in a season-opening win over the New York Giants and was placed on injured reserve. The team activated him two weeks ago but the injury continued to linger.

The Steelers also cut running back Trey Edmunds, the brother of starting safety Terrell Edmunds.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

Pittsburgh moved rookie defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. to the active roster. Brooks will be put back on the practice squad immediately following the game. The Steelers also signed defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas to the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta