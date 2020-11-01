Trending:
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 3:06 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Exercised 2021 club option on INF Jose Iglesias.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Jose Leclerc and LHPs Brock Burke and Joe Palumbo from the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised 2021 club option on RHP Merrill Kelly. Activated RHPs Merrill Kelly, Jeremy Beasley and Corbin Martin from the 60-day IL.

