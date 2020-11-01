Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Exercised 2021 club option on INF Jose Iglesias.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Exercised option on LHP Brooks Raley.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Jose Leclerc and LHPs Brock Burke and Joe Palumbo from the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised 2021 club option on RHP Merrill Kelly. Activated RHPs Merrill Kelly, Jeremy Beasley and Corbin Martin from the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Nick Burdi from the IL and designated for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined club option on 1B/DH Mitch Moreland.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Qualifying offer extended to RHP Kevin Gausman. Reinstated RHP Tyler Beede, C Aramis Garcia and RHP Reyes Moronta from the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Joey Rickard from the 60-day IL and outrighted to Sacramento (PCL). Outrighted C Tyler Heinerman and LHP Anthony Banda to Sacramento (PCL).

