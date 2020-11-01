Trending:
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 10:40 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Exercised 2021 club option on INF Jose Iglesias.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Exercised option on LHP Brooks Raley.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Jose Leclerc and LHPs Brock Burke and Joe Palumbo from the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised 2021 club option on RHP Merrill Kelly. Activated RHPs Merrill Kelly, Jeremy Beasley and Corbin Martin from the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Chris Archer, OF Anthony Alford, Inf/OF Phillip Evans, RHP Michael Feliz, RHP Clay Holmes and RHP Jameson Taillon from 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Nick Burdi from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment. Designated RHP Dovydas Neverauskas for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined club option on 1B/DH Mitch Moreland.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Beede, C Aramis Garcia and RHP Reyes Moronta from the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Joey Rickard from the 60-day IL and assigned him outright to Sacramento (PCL). Assigned C Tyler Heinerman and LHP Anthony Banda outright to Sacramento (PCL).

