By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Lachavious Simmons on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Aaron Neary on the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.