By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LT David Bakhtiari to a four-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Elevated TE Brandon Dillon and C Brett Jones to active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed K Graham Gano to three-year contract extension.

