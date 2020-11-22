Trending:
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 10:30 pm
FOOTBALL
National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted OL Jaryd Jones-Smith to the active roster. Placed DB Lamarcus Joyner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired F Jeremi Grant and the draft rights to G Nikola Radicevic from Denver in exchange for cash considerations.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Re-signed F Jontay Porter, G John Konchar and G DeAnthony Melton to multi-year contracts.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Re-signed F Davis Bertans. Signed G Raul Neto and C Robin Lopez.

