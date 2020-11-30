On Air: Panel Discussions
Syracuse C Bourama Sidibe has torn meniscus, needs surgery

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 2:14 pm
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse senior center Bourama Sidibe will undergo surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee during the Orange’s season-opening win against Bryant.

The team said the operation is scheduled for Tuesday. Associate athletic director for sports medicine Brad Pike says four weeks is a reasonable recovery estimate for this type of injury.

The 6-foot-10 Sidibe played just over four minutes in Friday’s game and had two points, one rebound and two fouls before getting hurt. Syracuse held on to win 85-84 after falling behind by double digits.

Forward Quincy Guerrier ended up playing nearly 33 minutes and led the Orange comeback, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds, a career high.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

