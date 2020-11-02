On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23

By The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 11:30 pm
Tampa Bay 3 3 9 10 25
N.Y. Giants 7 7 3 6 23

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 37, 9:41.

NYG_D.Lewis 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:10.

Second Quarter

NYG_Gallman 2 run (Gano kick), 1:46.

TB_FG Succop 40, :07.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Succop 43, 10:00.

TB_Gronkowski 3 pass from Brady (pass failed), 6:00.

NYG_FG Gano 33, :15.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Evans 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:02.

TB_FG Succop 38, 3:41.

NYG_Tate 19 pass from D.Jones (pass failed), :28.

A_0.

___

TB NYG
First downs 23 24
Total Net Yards 344 357
Rushes-yards 24-81 24-101
Passing 263 256
Punt Returns 0-0 1-11
Kickoff Returns 4-92 3-98
Interceptions Ret. 2-3 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-40-0 26-42-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 3-18
Punts 3-42.0 4-36.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 7-73
Time of Possession 30:10 29:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 15-52, Jones 7-23, Miller 1-7, Brady 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Gallman 12-44, Morris 8-28, Jones 3-20, Engram 1-9.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 28-40-0-279. N.Y. Giants, Jones 25-41-2-256, Tate 1-1-0-18.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 5-55, Mickens 5-36, Gronkowski 4-41, Jones 4-23, Miller 3-35, Fournette 3-19, Brate 2-35, Johnson 2-35. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 8-74, Engram 5-61, Slayton 5-56, Tate 2-31, D.Lewis 2-8, Gallman 1-18, Penny 1-11, Toilolo 1-9, Smith 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

