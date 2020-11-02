Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23

|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|9
|10
|—
|25
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|7
|3
|6
|—
|23
First Quarter
TB_FG Succop 37, 9:41.
NYG_D.Lewis 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:10.
Second Quarter
NYG_Gallman 2 run (Gano kick), 1:46.
TB_FG Succop 40, :07.
Third Quarter
TB_FG Succop 43, 10:00.
TB_Gronkowski 3 pass from Brady (pass failed), 6:00.
NYG_FG Gano 33, :15.
Fourth Quarter
TB_Evans 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:02.
TB_FG Succop 38, 3:41.
NYG_Tate 19 pass from D.Jones (pass failed), :28.
A_0.
___
|
|TB
|NYG
|First downs
|23
|24
|Total Net Yards
|344
|357
|Rushes-yards
|24-81
|24-101
|Passing
|263
|256
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|4-92
|3-98
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-40-0
|26-42-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|3-18
|Punts
|3-42.0
|4-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|7-73
|Time of Possession
|30:10
|29:50
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 15-52, Jones 7-23, Miller 1-7, Brady 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Gallman 12-44, Morris 8-28, Jones 3-20, Engram 1-9.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 28-40-0-279. N.Y. Giants, Jones 25-41-2-256, Tate 1-1-0-18.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 5-55, Mickens 5-36, Gronkowski 4-41, Jones 4-23, Miller 3-35, Fournette 3-19, Brate 2-35, Johnson 2-35. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 8-74, Engram 5-61, Slayton 5-56, Tate 2-31, D.Lewis 2-8, Gallman 1-18, Penny 1-11, Toilolo 1-9, Smith 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
