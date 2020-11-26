On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Taylor carries Austin Peay past East Tennessee State 67-66

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 5:39 pm
< a min read
      

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 25 points and 16 rebounds as Austin Peay edged past East Tennessee State 67-66 on Thursday.

Reginald Gee had 11 points and Mike Peake added eight rebounds for Austin Peay (2-0). Taylor put back his own miss with 4.8 seconds left for the go-ahead basket.

Ledarrius Brewer had 16 points for the Buccaneers (0-2). Ty Brewer added 14 points and Vonnie Patterson had eight rebounds.

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need