On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

TCU 84, Incarnate Word 59

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 6:48 pm
< a min read
      

INCARNATE WORD (0-1)

Omozee 3-6 0-0 6, Perez 1-3 1-1 3, Moore 3-10 0-0 9, Speer 3-6 2-3 9, Stafford 1-5 0-0 3, Carangelo 0-0 4-4 4, Jenkins 1-3 2-4 5, Adams 5-9 1-2 12, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Gardner 1-2 0-0 2, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell 1-1 2-6 4, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-47 12-20 59

TCU (1-0)

Berry 2-7 0-0 4, Morris 12-17 2-2 26, Germond 4-12 0-0 9, Heard 8-17 5-5 22, Jackson 2-7 3-3 7, Mokwuah 2-4 1-2 5, Diggs 4-5 1-2 9, Conn 1-2 0-0 2, Holmes 0-3 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Tac 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-75 12-14 84

Incarnate Word 19 16 12 12 59
TCU 17 21 23 23 84

3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 7-23 (Moore 3-9, Speer 1-3, Stafford 1-4, Jenkins 1-3, Adams 1-3, Bell 0-1), TCU 2-14 (Berry 0-1, Germond 1-4, Heard 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Conn 0-1, Holmes 0-3). Assists_Incarnate Word 14 (Perez 4), TCU 17 (Heard 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 29 (Speer 1-5), TCU 39 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 14, TCU 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_844.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need