TCU 84, Incarnate Word 59

INCARNATE WORD (0-1)
Omozee 3-6 0-0 6, Perez 1-3 1-1 3, Moore 3-10 0-0 9, Speer 3-6 2-3 9, Stafford 1-5 0-0 3, Carangelo 0-0 4-4 4, Jenkins 1-3 2-4 5, Adams 5-9 1-2 12, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Gardner 1-2 0-0 2, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell 1-1 2-6 4, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-47 12-20 59
TCU (1-0)
Berry 2-7 0-0 4, Morris 12-17 2-2 26, Germond 4-12 0-0 9, Heard 8-17 5-5 22, Jackson 2-7 3-3 7, Mokwuah 2-4 1-2 5, Diggs 4-5 1-2 9, Conn 1-2 0-0 2, Holmes 0-3 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Tac 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-75 12-14 84
|Incarnate Word
|19
|16
|12
|12
|—
|59
|TCU
|17
|21
|23
|23
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 7-23 (Moore 3-9, Speer 1-3, Stafford 1-4, Jenkins 1-3, Adams 1-3, Bell 0-1), TCU 2-14 (Berry 0-1, Germond 1-4, Heard 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Conn 0-1, Holmes 0-3). Assists_Incarnate Word 14 (Perez 4), TCU 17 (Heard 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 29 (Speer 1-5), TCU 39 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 14, TCU 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_844.
