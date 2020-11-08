Tennessee 24, Chicago 17

|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|17
|—
|17
|Tennessee
|3
|7
|7
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
Ten_FG Gostkowski 40, 4:22.
Second Quarter
Ten_A.Brown 40 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 4:39.
Third Quarter
Ten_King 63 fumble return (Gostkowski kick), 4:41.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 22, 12:30.
Ten_J.Smith 2 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 8:10.
Chi_Nall 6 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 5:06.
Chi_Graham 8 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 1:04.
A_13,871.
___
|
|Chi
|Ten
|First downs
|22
|11
|Total Net Yards
|375
|228
|Rushes-yards
|20-56
|31-92
|Passing
|319
|136
|Punt Returns
|6-64
|3-49
|Kickoff Returns
|3-53
|2-37
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|36-52-0
|10-21-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|3-22
|Punts
|6-49.7
|8-50.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|6-57
|Time of Possession
|33:54
|26:06
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 14-30, Patterson 3-13, Mingo 1-11, Foles 2-2. Tennessee, Henry 21-68, Foreman 5-11, McNichols 2-10, Tannehill 3-3.
PASSING_Chicago, Foles 36-52-0-335. Tennessee, Tannehill 10-21-0-158.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 7-81, Graham 6-55, Miller 5-59, Mooney 5-43, Nall 4-35, Patterson 4-27, Montgomery 3-12, Ridley 2-23. Tennessee, A.Brown 4-101, Firkser 3-19, Smith 2-32, Batson 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments