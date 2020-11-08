Tennessee 24, Chicago 17

Chicago 0 0 0 17 — 17 Tennessee 3 7 7 7 — 24

First Quarter

Ten_FG Gostkowski 40, 4:22.

Second Quarter

Ten_A.Brown 40 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 4:39.

Third Quarter

Ten_King 63 fumble return (Gostkowski kick), 4:41.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 22, 12:30.

Ten_J.Smith 2 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 8:10.

Chi_Nall 6 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 5:06.

Chi_Graham 8 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 1:04.

A_13,871.

___

Chi Ten First downs 22 11 Total Net Yards 375 228 Rushes-yards 20-56 31-92 Passing 319 136 Punt Returns 6-64 3-49 Kickoff Returns 3-53 2-37 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 36-52-0 10-21-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 3-22 Punts 6-49.7 8-50.5 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-35 6-57 Time of Possession 33:54 26:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 14-30, Patterson 3-13, Mingo 1-11, Foles 2-2. Tennessee, Henry 21-68, Foreman 5-11, McNichols 2-10, Tannehill 3-3.

PASSING_Chicago, Foles 36-52-0-335. Tennessee, Tannehill 10-21-0-158.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 7-81, Graham 6-55, Miller 5-59, Mooney 5-43, Nall 4-35, Patterson 4-27, Montgomery 3-12, Ridley 2-23. Tennessee, A.Brown 4-101, Firkser 3-19, Smith 2-32, Batson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

