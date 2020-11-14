On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tennessee signs top-rated point guard Kennedy Chandler

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 4:31 pm
1 min read
      

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 12 Tennessee has signed Kennedy Chandler, a five-star prospect who’s the nation’s top-rated point guard in the 2021 class.

Chandler signed Saturday and is expected to enroll next summer. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Kennedy was one of the Vols’ top targets for a long time.

“To us, his elite speed, athleticism, defense and basketball IQ separated him from every other point guard in America,” Barnes said. “But it was his character, work ethic and toughness that really made him a perfect fit for our program. We’re very excited to have Kennedy and his family join our Tennessee basketball family.”

A native of Memphis, Chandler is playing his senior year of high school at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas. Chandler averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals playing at Briarcrest Christian in Memphis as a junior.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

The 6-foot-1 guard is rated the No. 12 senior in the country, making him the third-highest rated prospect to sign with the Volunteers dating back 2007 when ESPN started its recruiting database. Only Tobias Harris at No. 6 in 2010 and Scotty Hopson at No. 9 in 2008 had a higher national rating from ESPN.

Chandler is the fourth five-star prospect in three years to sign with Tennessee, and he joins wing Jahmai Mashak in the current Vols’ signing class.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen