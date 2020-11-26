On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Texas Tech plays SHSU

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Sam Houston State (0-1) vs. Texas Tech (1-0)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State pays visit to Texas Tech in an early season matchup. Sam Houston State fell 97-67 at SMU in its last outing. Texas Tech is coming off a 101-58 win at home over Northwestern State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.2 points per game last year. The Red Raiders offense scored 76 points per contest en route to a 9-4 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Sam Houston State went 3-4 against non-conference teams last season.

