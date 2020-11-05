Texas-West Virginia a Big 12 matchup of defensive playmakers

West Virginia (4-2, 3-2 Big ) and No. 22 Texas (4-2, 3-2), Saturday at noon EST (ABC).

Line:. Texas by 6 1/2.

Series record: West Virginia leads 5-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Big 12’s playoff hopes took a hit when Texas beat Oklahoma State last week, but that doesn’t mean the league title isn’t worth fighting for. A “must-win” for both teams if they hope to contend for the championship.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege vs. Texas rush linebacker Joseph Ossai. Doege will need a quick release and eyes in the back of his head to neutralize the pass rush of Ossai, who dominated Texas’ upset win at Oklahoma State with three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: A good run game keeps Ossai in check in the pass rush. That starts with Mountaineers tailback Leddie Brown, who is averaging 115.7 yards per game and 5.5 yards per run. He’ll be up against a Texas defense that stuffed Oklahoma State standout running back Chuba Hubbard last week.

Texas: D’Shawn Jamison had a 100-yard kickoff touchdown return last week. He has two career kickoff return touchdowns, a punt return touchdown and a blocked extra-point return for a score.

FACTS & FIGURES

West Virginia ranks No. 4 nationally in total defense. … Texas has played three overtime games this season, winning twice. In both victories, receiver Joshua Moore caught the winning touchdown … The visiting team has won the last four meetings.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.