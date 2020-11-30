The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2019-20 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (29)
|3-0
|749
|1
|2. Stanford (1)
|1-0
|704
|2
|3. UConn
|0-0
|689
|3
|4. Baylor
|1-0
|665
|4
|5. Louisville
|2-0
|607
|5
|6. Mississippi St.
|1-0
|586
|6
|7. Arizona
|1-0
|566
|7
|8. NC State
|2-0
|564
|8
|9. UCLA
|1-0
|494
|9
|10. Oregon
|1-0
|477
|10
|11. Kentucky
|2-0
|466
|11
|12. Texas A&M
|2-0
|412
|13
|13. Indiana
|1-0
|342
|16
|14. Maryland
|2-1
|327
|12
|15. Northwestern
|0-0
|289
|17
|16. Arkansas
|3-1
|265
|14
|17. Oregon St.
|1-0
|256
|18
|18. Gonzaga
|0-1
|193
|21
|19. Ohio St.
|1-0
|189
|20
|20. DePaul
|0-1
|187
|19
|21. Missouri St.
|2-1
|153
|24
|22. Syracuse
|1-0
|142
|23
|23. Iowa St.
|1-1
|128
|15
|24. Michigan
|2-0
|110
|25
|25. Texas
|2-0
|65
|–
Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 31, North Carolina 24, South Dakota 20, Notre Dame 20, Arizona St. 10, Wake Forest 9, Ohio 6, South Florida 1, Boston College 1, Tennessee 1, Rutgers 1, Duke 1.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments