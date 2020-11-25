The Citadel 89, Piedmont 64

PIEDMONT (0-0)
Foote 3-8 1-3 7, Clements-Owens 3-9 4-5 10, Jolly 5-15 2-6 14, Quick 3-12 2-2 8, Stimpson 1-3 2-2 5, Smith 5-7 0-0 14, Palmer 0-3 0-3 0, Richter 1-4 0-0 2, Meeler 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 2-3 0-0 4, Chumney 0-0 0-0 0, Cranford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 11-21 64.
THE CITADEL (0-0)
Brown 8-16 5-7 22, Spence 2-3 2-2 6, Abee 3-8 0-0 8, Moffe 3-7 2-3 11, Rice 9-19 0-0 27, Clark 1-2 0-2 2, Fitzgibbons 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 1-2 0-1 2, Gammons 0-2 0-0 0, Higgins 2-3 0-0 6, Webster 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Engler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 9-15 89.
Halftime_The Citadel 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Piedmont 7-18 (Smith 4-6, Jolly 2-5, Stimpson 1-1, Foote 0-1, Palmer 0-1, Clements-Owens 0-2, Richter 0-2), The Citadel 18-39 (Rice 9-18, Moffe 3-5, Higgins 2-3, Abee 2-6, Fitzgibbons 1-2, Brown 1-4, Gammons 0-1). Rebounds_Piedmont 27 (Quick 8), The Citadel 44 (Brown 16). Assists_Piedmont 9 (Foote, Jolly 2), The Citadel 16 (Moffe 5). Total Fouls_Piedmont 16, The Citadel 17. A_450 (6,000).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments