Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

The Citadel 89, Piedmont 64

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 5:54 pm
< a min read
      

PIEDMONT (0-0)

Foote 3-8 1-3 7, Clements-Owens 3-9 4-5 10, Jolly 5-15 2-6 14, Quick 3-12 2-2 8, Stimpson 1-3 2-2 5, Smith 5-7 0-0 14, Palmer 0-3 0-3 0, Richter 1-4 0-0 2, Meeler 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 2-3 0-0 4, Chumney 0-0 0-0 0, Cranford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 11-21 64.

THE CITADEL (0-0)

Brown 8-16 5-7 22, Spence 2-3 2-2 6, Abee 3-8 0-0 8, Moffe 3-7 2-3 11, Rice 9-19 0-0 27, Clark 1-2 0-2 2, Fitzgibbons 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 1-2 0-1 2, Gammons 0-2 0-0 0, Higgins 2-3 0-0 6, Webster 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Engler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 9-15 89.

Halftime_The Citadel 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Piedmont 7-18 (Smith 4-6, Jolly 2-5, Stimpson 1-1, Foote 0-1, Palmer 0-1, Clements-Owens 0-2, Richter 0-2), The Citadel 18-39 (Rice 9-18, Moffe 3-5, Higgins 2-3, Abee 2-6, Fitzgibbons 1-2, Brown 1-4, Gammons 0-1). Rebounds_Piedmont 27 (Quick 8), The Citadel 44 (Brown 16). Assists_Piedmont 9 (Foote, Jolly 2), The Citadel 16 (Moffe 5). Total Fouls_Piedmont 16, The Citadel 17. A_450 (6,000).

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm