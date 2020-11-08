On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

The Latest: 3 games today pit teams with 2 or fewer losses

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 1:13 pm
< a min read
      

The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

1:05 p.m.

Eleven NFL teams entered Week 9 with two or fewer losses. That’s the most since 1996 when a dozen teams had two or fewer losses through eight weeks.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

Three of today’s games feature two teams with one or two losses.

They are:

Seattle (6-1) at Buffalo (6-2)

Baltimore (5-2) at Indianapolis (5-2)

and New Orleans (5-2) at Tampa Bay (6-2)

This marks just the fifth week since the 1970 merger that there are at least three games between teams with two or fewer losses in Week 9 or later.

That last time that happened was in 1999.

–Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

        Read more Sports News news.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta