The Latest: Another Browns player tests positive for virus

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 10:32 am
1 min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Cleveland Browns are reporting another positive coronavirus test for an unidentified player, continuing what has become an almost daily pattern over the past two weeks.

The team closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, on Thursday for the third consecutive day to conduct tracing in order to find out if any others are considered high-risk close contacts.

The Browns (7-3) already are missing four players, including star defensive end Myles Garrett, for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville (1-9). Garrett missed last week’s win over Philadelphia after testing positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the Browns placed starting linebacker Sione Takitaki on the COVID-19 list and kept eight players out of practice as a precaution. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also had his team practice in shifts to try to control possible spread of the virus.

Takitaki, who returned an interception for a touchdown against the Eagles, will miss this week’s game, along with fullback Andy Janovich, defensive end Joe Jackson and the unknown new positive player. Stefanski said offensive lineman Chris Hubbard may be returning after testing positive.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

