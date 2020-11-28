The Latest: COVID-19 sidelines Raiders’ running backs coach

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson won’t coach this week because of COVID-19-related reasons.

The team said Saturday that Wilson will miss the game at Atlanta. Senior offensive assistant John Morton will handle Wilson’s duties on Sunday against the Falcons.

The Raiders currently have three players on the COVID-19 list: running back Theo Riddick, tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.

The Denver Broncos reported no new COVID-19 cases Saturday and returned to work a day after canceling practice following back-to-back days with positive test results.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive Thursday and kick returner Deontae Spencer tested positive Friday. Spencer’s infection prompted Broncos coach Vic Fangio to cancel Friday’s practice even though the NFL gave Denver permission to practice.

Fangio said Saturday there were no new COVID-19 cases and the team resumed on-field preparations for its game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Ohio State officials say they’re not sure when the team can practice again because of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases that forced cancellation of Saturday’s game at Illinois.

“It’s kind of fluid,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said.

Dr. Jim Borchers, the team physician, said the decision to cancel Saturday’s game came on Friday as the numbers increased. He said the program did not meet the threshold for cases that would have forced a seven-day pause of team activities.

The third-ranked Buckeyes are scheduled to play at Michigan State next Saturday.

The Mountain West Conference canceled Saturday’s game between Boise State and San Jose State because of an “upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing” in the Broncos program.

The cancellation came a few hours before kickoff. The game was to have featured two of the three unbeaten teams in conference play. It could have been a key decider in the race for a spot in the conference championship game.

The conference said the game would be declared a no contest and there is no plan to reschedule.

Boise State (4-1, 4-0 MWC) is to play next at UNLV on Friday. San Jose State (5-0, 5-0) is scheduled to host Hawaii next Saturday.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday after the rookie was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

He is one of three Indy starters sitting out because of COVID when Indianapolis as Indy hosts Tennessee for the AFC South lead.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner went on the COVID list earlier this week and defensive end Denico Autry has not yet been activated after going on the COVID list last week. Autry leads the Colts with six sacks.

Coach Frank Reich also has ruled out two other starters — center Ryan Kelly (neck) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle).

