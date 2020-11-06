On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

The Latest: Czech soccer to resume after 1 month break

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 5:32 am
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The top two divisions in Czech soccer will be allowed to restart after a month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports competitions were stopped in the Czech Republic on Oct. 12 amid a record surge in virus infections.

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

The government has agreed to allow exceptions under strict conditions. Soccer will be the first to resume. The games will be played in empty stadiums.

The top division says all players and staff will have to undergo virus tests between games. The league will restart with a match between Jablonec and Brno on Friday.

Czech clubs Sparta Prague, Slavia Prague and Liberec were allowed to play in the Europa League despite the ban on games in the country. They all currently have several players who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta