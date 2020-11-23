On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Latest: Dortmund midfielder Reinier positive for virus

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 10:36 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Borussia Dortmund says attacking midfielder Reinier has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement comes a day before Dortmund is to play Belgian club Brugge in the Champions League.

Dortmund says Reinier is in isolation at home and is not showing symptoms. He is on loan at from Real Madrid.

Reinier most recently played for the Brazilian under-23 national team in two friendlies in Egypt during the last international break. He wasn’t in the Dortmund squad for the 5-2 Bundesliga victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

