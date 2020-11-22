On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Latest: Florida pauses hoops because of positive tests

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 12:40 pm
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Florida’s basketball team has paused activities for at least a week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols.

The Gators will not play this week’s scheduled games against UMass Lowell and No. 4 Virginia in a tournament at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.

The decision comes two days after coach Mike White praised his team or following COVID protocols and also questioned how the season would pan out.

“I wonder how many games I’ll miss this year,” White said Friday. “I wonder how many games we’ll have our five starters out there, 12 guys available, where you’re going to be missing assistants. … But you can spend all day talking about those things or you can just — again, I hate to keep beating it up — control what you can control.”

