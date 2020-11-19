On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Hoffenheim tries to move match to following day

By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 8:48 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

German soccer club Hoffenheim says it tried to move its match against Stuttgart from Saturday to Sunday because of coronavirus cases but its request was refused.

Seven Hoffenheim players have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks. The club hoped that the delay would allow more players to end their quarantine periods or regain fitness in training.

Hoffenheim sports director Alexander Rosen says the league rejected the application and “we accept the decision but we regret it.”

Hoffenheim is in 13th place in the Bundesliga and Stuttgart is in eighth.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

