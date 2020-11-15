On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
The Latest: Johnson starts out with a 4-shot lead at Masters

By The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 8:52 am
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters, the final golf major of the year (all times EST):

8:30 a.m.

The final round of the Masters began with another weather delay, this one only 10 minutes because of fog.

When it lifted, it was clear what Sunday had in store: Dustin Johnson with a four-shot lead in a bid to win the green jacket and end a decade of questions about his ability to close out majors from in front.

Johnson is the 16th player to lead by four shots or more going into the final round at Augusta National. Only four players failed to win from that position — Ken Venturi in 1956, Ed Sneed in 1979, Greg Norman in 1996 and Rory McIlroy in 2011.

Johnson already has tied the 54-hole record at 16-under 200. With soft conditions in the autumn, there has been record low scoring. The tournament record is 18-under 270 by Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.

