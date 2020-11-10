On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Last 3 matches in Women’s 6N canceled

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 5:32 am
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The remaining three rugby matches in the Women’s Six Nations have been canceled.

“Recent government and health authority restrictions affecting squad preparations, travel, and the inability to stage matches due to the sport’s amateur status have made the successful completion of the 2020 championship impossible,” Six Nations Rugby said in a statement.

The affected matches were: Italy-Scotland, Wales-Scotland, and France-Ireland. The latter two matches were to be played on Nov. 1 but postponed after Scottish and French players caught the virus.

The standings will remain.

England, the only team to play all five of its matches, won the Grand Slam. France was second, ahead of Ireland on points difference. Italy was fourth, Scotland fifth, and Wales last.

___

