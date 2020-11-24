On Air: Panel Discussions
The Latest: Ravens go virtual to protect players from virus

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 11:51 am
2 min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Baltimore Ravens will conduct all team activities virtually with time running out before their scheduled matchup against unbeaten Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, along with defensive tackle Brandon Williams, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the team said the on-field practice session was canceled “with the health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority.”

___

Hockey Canada says two players at its world junior selection camp have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and Tuesday’s scrimmage has been postponed.

Executive Scott Salmond says those players have been placed in quarantine at Hockey Canada’s team hotel in Red Deer, Alberta.

Players, coaches and staff all took mandatory COVID-19 tests upon arrival at the camp and have been tested regularly for the past 10 days.

The International Ice Hockey Federation is planning to hold the world junior tournament in a quarantined bubble in Edmonton beginning Dec. 26. That’s where the NHL held its Western Conference playoffs and final four over the summer.

___

Wisconsin says its scheduled women’s basketball season opener Wednesday with Miami of Ohio has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols regarding Miami’s program.

Wisconsin officials said the two schools are seeking a date to reschedule the game. Wisconsin is continuing to practice and is now preparing to open the season Sunday when it hosts Western Illinois.

___

The Atlantic Coast Conference is relocating its men’s basketball tournament in March to Greensboro, North Carolina.

The tournament was originally scheduled for Washington, but Tuesday’s announcement came due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The ACC said the nation’s capital will instead host the tournament in 2024.

Last season’s ACC Tournament was canceled after two days in Greensboro due to the pandemic. The league had previously announced the 2022 event would return to Brooklyn, New York, and Greensboro would also host in 2023 after the March cancellation.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

